Intel updates Bluetooth driver for Windows with hibernation and Dual Sense improvements

Intel has released a new Bluetooth driver for Windows 10 and 11 machines. It should make the aforementioned PC work better when waking up from hibernation or sleep, plus it aims to improve connectivity with Sony's Dual Sense wireless controllers.

What is new in Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver 23.30.0?

Here is the official changelog:

  • Improvements to device stability while resuming from hibernate or sleep modes.
  • Improved connectivity to a second gaming controller (Dual Sense*)
  • Intel® Wireless Bluetooth® 23.30.0 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users should update to the latest version.

You can download the Intel Wireless Bluetooth driver version 23.30.0 from the official website. It is available for 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems with supported Intel network cards (full list below). Full release notes are available here (PDF, via Deskmodder).

Intel's latest Bluetooth driver is available for systems with the following network adapters:

Intel Wireless Adapter Bluetooth Driver Version
Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202

Windows 10 64-bit only
Windows 11 664-bit only

23.30.0.3
Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
Intel Wireless-AC 9560
Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462
Intel Wireless-AC 9260
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 11 64-bit

20.100.10.11

Windows 10 32-bit

20.100.9.8
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
Intel Wireless 7265 Family

If you do not know what network card is installed in your computer, check out Intel's official help page where the company describes how to identify your wireless adapter and its driver version. You can also use the Intel Driver and Support Assistant tool for automatic detection and driver installation.

To update your Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers, download the latest versions from the official website and run the executables, then pray it will go well.

