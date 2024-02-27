Intel releases new Wi-Fi drivers with BSOD fixes, Miracast improvements, and more

Shortly after the release of Intel Wireless Bluetooth driver version 23.30.0, Intel pushed an update for its Wi-Fi driver. It carries the same version number, but the changelog contains a few more changes and improvements for those whose PCs connect to the Internet using Intel's supported network cards.

What is new in Intel PROSet/Wireless Wi-Fi Software 23.30.0?

Here is the official changelog:

Issue description Operating System Enhanced QoS Management Windows 11 and 10 Enhanced Power Management based on network latency Regulatory updates for Taiwan, Bahrain, China, Japan, and South Korea On some systems, blue screen might occur which are associated the Intel Wireless driver. On some systems, Windows System Event ID 5002 might occur after resuming from Standby mode. When lid on some systems, the wireless adapter may stop working and show a yellow bang in Device Manager. On some systems, Wi-Fi list might show "No Wi-Fi networks found" when connecting to wireless AP. On some systems, wireless adapter couldn’t connect the monitor via Miracast. This software release version 23.30.0 has been updated to include functional updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users should update to the latest version.

Intel's latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers are available for systems with the following network adapters:

Intel Wireless Adapter Wi-Fi Driver Version Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202 Windows 10 64-bit only

Windows 11 64-bit only 23.30.0.6 Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+) Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+) Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101 Intel Wireless-AC 9560 Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462 Intel Wireless-AC 9260 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit 19.51.50.2 Windows 10 32-bit 19.51.40.1 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165 Intel Wireless 7265 Family

You can download Intel Wi-Fi driver 23.30.0 from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).