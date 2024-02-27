When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Intel releases new Wi-Fi drivers with BSOD fixes, Miracast improvements, and more

Neowin · with 0 comments

An Intel logo with a PROSetWireless Driver sign below it

Shortly after the release of Intel Wireless Bluetooth driver version 23.30.0, Intel pushed an update for its Wi-Fi driver. It carries the same version number, but the changelog contains a few more changes and improvements for those whose PCs connect to the Internet using Intel's supported network cards.

What is new in Intel PROSet/Wireless Wi-Fi Software 23.30.0?

Here is the official changelog:

Issue description Operating System
Enhanced QoS Management Windows 11 and 10
Enhanced Power Management based on network latency
Regulatory updates for Taiwan, Bahrain, China, Japan, and South Korea
On some systems, blue screen might occur which are associated the Intel Wireless driver.
On some systems, Windows System Event ID 5002 might occur after resuming from Standby mode.
When lid on some systems, the wireless adapter may stop working and show a yellow bang in Device Manager.
On some systems, Wi-Fi list might show "No Wi-Fi networks found" when connecting to wireless AP.
On some systems, wireless adapter couldn’t connect the monitor via Miracast.
This software release version 23.30.0 has been updated to include functional updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users should update to the latest version.

Intel's latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers are available for systems with the following network adapters:

Intel Wireless Adapter Wi-Fi Driver Version
Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202

Windows 10 64-bit only
Windows 11 64-bit only

23.30.0.6
Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
Intel Wireless-AC 9560
Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462
Intel Wireless-AC 9260
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 11 64-bit

19.51.50.2

Windows 10 32-bit

19.51.40.1
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
Intel Wireless 7265 Family

You can download Intel Wi-Fi driver 23.30.0 from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).

Report a problem with article
The second-generation Surface Hub 2S running the Teams Rooms experience
Next Article

Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows is now available for the Surface Hub 2S

Apple logo with a beautiful sunny road in the backdrop
Previous Article

End of the road: Apple reportedly canceled its plans to release an electric car

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment