Intel releases new Wi-Fi drivers with BSOD fixes, Miracast improvements, and more

Shortly after the release of Intel Wireless Bluetooth driver version 23.30.0, Intel pushed an update for its Wi-Fi driver. It carries the same version number, but the changelog contains a few more changes and improvements for those whose PCs connect to the Internet using Intel's supported network cards.
What is new in Intel PROSet/Wireless Wi-Fi Software 23.30.0?
Here is the official changelog:
|Issue description
|Operating System
|Enhanced QoS Management
|Windows 11 and 10
|Enhanced Power Management based on network latency
|Regulatory updates for Taiwan, Bahrain, China, Japan, and South Korea
|On some systems, blue screen might occur which are associated the Intel Wireless driver.
|On some systems, Windows System Event ID 5002 might occur after resuming from Standby mode.
|When lid on some systems, the wireless adapter may stop working and show a yellow bang in Device Manager.
|On some systems, Wi-Fi list might show "No Wi-Fi networks found" when connecting to wireless AP.
|On some systems, wireless adapter couldn’t connect the monitor via Miracast.
|This software release version 23.30.0 has been updated to include functional updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users should update to the latest version.
Intel's latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers are available for systems with the following network adapters:
|Intel Wireless Adapter
|Wi-Fi Driver Version
|Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202
|
Windows 10 64-bit only
23.30.0.6
|Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
|Intel Wireless-AC 9560
|Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462
|Intel Wireless-AC 9260
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168
|
Windows 10 64-bit
19.51.50.2
Windows 10 32-bit
19.51.40.1
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
|Intel Wireless 7265 Family
You can download Intel Wi-Fi driver 23.30.0 from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).
