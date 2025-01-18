KB5036534: Microsoft shares latest Windows 10/11 DC hardening update for 2025

Microsoft has released the latest update on the Domain Controller (DC) hardening roadmap. In case you are not familiar with it, hardening essentially refers to the process of securing the operating system by reducing its attack surface and mitigating potential vulnerabilities.

These measures are meant to protect against CVE-2024-26248 and CVE-2024-29056 Kerberos PAC (Privilege Attribute Certificate) flaws and Black Lotus Secure Boot flaw.

DC security hardening is strengthening the servers that run Azure Active Directory (AD) in order to reduce the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches, and they are being deployed in phases.

In the previous phase that commenced in October 2024, Secure Boot bypass protections were enforced under the Mandatory Enforcement Phase.

The new timeline is given below:

January 2025 PAC Validation changes KB5037754 | Enforcement by default phase Updates released in or after January 2025 will move all Windows domain controllers and clients in the environment to Enforced mode. This mode will enforce secure behavior by default. Existing registry key settings that have been previously set will override this default behavior change. The default Enforced mode settings can be overridden by an Administrator to revert to Compatibility mode. February 2025 or later Certificate-based authentication KB5014754 | Phase 3 Full Enforcement mode. If a certificate cannot be strongly mapped, authentication will be denied. April 2025 PAC Validation changes KB5037754 | Enforcement phase The Windows security updates released in or after April 2025, will remove support for the registry subkeys PacSignatureValidationLevel and CrossDomainFilteringLevel and enforce the new secure behavior. There will be no support for Compatibility mode after installing the April 2025 update.

You can find the timeline in this support article (KB5036534) on Microsoft's official website.