These AI-powered video features tipped to be a part of the Galaxy S25 series

We are just a few days away from the official launch of the Galaxy S25 series at the Unpacked event on January 22. Almost all details about the entire lineup have been leaked, leaving only the official announcement. Now, new information has popped up, revealing advanced Galaxy AI features, especially for videos, the upcoming Galaxy S25 series could be bundled with.

According to an Egyptian tipster Ahmed Qwaider on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Call Assist and video editing features on the Galaxy S25 series are only going to get better. Notably, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer users an improved "Circle to Search" feature, allowing them to search for tagged people in a video using the Samsung Studio video editing app.

Additionally, the Galaxy S25 series will also offer the option to cut any portion of a video and convert it into a GIF. Thanks to improved Galaxy AI, users will also be able to save high-quality images from a video on their Galaxy S25 series device. While specific details about these enhancements have not been shared, they are expected to offer noticeable improvements over current capabilities.

💥Circle to search

You can search inside the studio using Ai for anyone you have tagged 💥Ai select

You can cut any part of any video& make a Gif

💥You can save a picture from inside the video in high quality



💥The number of languages in call assist has been increased &has 20 pic.twitter.com/RDvdtlZgfj — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 17, 2025

Regarding "Call Assist," the leaker spilled that the number of language support has been increased with 20 additional languages, bringing the total to 40. Notably, the "Call Assist" feature offers real-time audio translation when on a call, providing enhanced multi-lingual support. Currently, the feature supports 20 languages on eligible Samsung Galaxy models.

Samsung is also tipped to have deeply integrated Google Gemini across apps. The Galaxy S25 series is also expected to get a "Now Brief" feature that will use AI to display a summary of your daily activities.