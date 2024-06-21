Microsoft shares more info on new Windows 11 Start Menu Android device management feature

Image via Microsoft

Microsoft has allowed Android owners to link their mobile devices to Windows operating systems for a while now with the Phone Link app. Today, Microsoft is taking this a step further with a more integrated way to monitor your Android smartphone or tablet with Windows 11. This may also be the reason behind the high CPU usage bug.

As part of the new Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build 22635.3790 (KB5039307), the company is testing out a new feature that integrates the features found in the separate Phone Link app to the Windows 11 Start Menu. Here is how the company describes it in its Windows Insider blog post:

We are gradually rolling out a new feature, which allows you to use your mobile device directly from the Start menu on your Windows 11 PCs, to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. With this feature, you can stay connected and effortlessly access your mobile device’s functionalities right from the Start menu. Key features include: Effortless Connectivity : View your phone’s battery status and connectivity right from the Start menu on your Windows 11 PC.

: View your phone’s battery status and connectivity right from the Start menu on your Windows 11 PC. Unified Communication : Access your phone messages, calls, and photos directly from Start, ensuring you never miss an important update or moment.

: Access your phone messages, calls, and photos directly from Start, ensuring you never miss an important update or moment. Continuity of Experience: Pick up where you left off with the latest activities from your phone, all seamlessly integrated into your Start menu experience. This feature is gradually rolling out to the Windows Insider community and available only for Android users on Windows 11 who are already connected via Phone Link. iOS support will be coming at a later date. This experience can be managed via Settings > Personalization > Start (support link).

Members of the Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel who have the preview build 22635.3790 or higher, and who also have the Phone Link app version 1.24052.124.0 or higher can check out the new Android mobile device management features in the Start menu. You can send feedback to Microsoft on this feature in the Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Start Menu.