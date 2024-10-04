Windows 11 Dev build 26120.1930 is out with Copilot key remapping, Windows Sandbox, and more

Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev Channel have one more update to test this week. Microsoft has just released build 26120.1930, which contains some interesting changes, such as the ability to remap the Copilot key, a new simplified Chinese font, Windows Sandbox improvements, and more.

Here are the changes that are rolling out gradually to Dev Insiders with the "Get the latest features as soon as they are available" toggle on:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on: [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Fonts] There is a new simplified Chinese font (Simsun-ExtG) with 9,753 ideographs supporting Unicode Extensions G, H and I. Included is the highly requested character for Biangbiang noodles. This character U+30EDD is said to be the most complicated Chinese character, as you can see in the image below. We are aware that some applications may not be able to display these new extension characters yet. Unicode range G 30000-3134A (4,939 chars) Unicode range H 31350-323AF (4,192 chars) Unicode range I 2EBF0-2EE5D (622 chars)

[Windows Sandbox] The new Windows Sandbox Client Preview that began rolling out with Build 26120.1843 should now be available to all Insiders in the Dev Channel. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on: [Other] Fixed an issue for some Insiders with dual boot devices, where the boot menu (where you select which OS to boot into) wasn’t displaying correctly (the color was wrong, and it might only display in half the available space).

And here are the updates that are also gradually rolling out, but this time for all Dev Insiders:

[Settings] We are adding the ability to configure the Copilot key. You can choose to have the Copilot key launch an app that is MSIX packaged and signed, thus indicating the app meets security and privacy requirements to keep customers safe. The key will continue to launch Copilot on devices that have the Copilot app installed until a customer selects a different experience. This setting can be found via Settings > Personalization > Text input. If the keyboard connected to your PC does not have a Copilot key, adjusting this setting will not do anything. We are planning further refinements to this experience in a future flight.

Known issues in build 26120.1930 include the following:

[General] This build may fail to install with error 0x800f0983. If you see this error, please try to install it again, as it should work on retry. If it stays on 0%, please be patient – it should proceed. [Start menu] If you click or tap on a letter on Start menu’s All apps list, the All apps list may break. If you encounter this issue, please try rebooting or restarting explorer.exe to fix it.

Full release notes for Windows 11 Dev build 26120.1930 are available here.