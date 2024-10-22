KB5044380: Windows 11 23H2 non-security update is available

Microsoft has started rolling out new Windows 11 non-security updates under KB5044380. They cover Windows 11 Enterprise and Education version 22H2 and all editions of Windows 11 version 23H2, with build numbers of 22621.4391 and 22631.4391. They include features like configuring the Windows 11 Copilot key, the new gaming-based keyboard, and more.

In order to get the update, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. The link to get the update is available in the Optional updates available area.

Here is the changelog

Highlights: Gradual rollout These might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually. ​​​​​​​ [Gamepad keyboard]New! This update starts the roll out of a new Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard. With it, you can use your Xbox controller to move around the screen and type. Button accelerators are also available; these include the X button for backspace and the Y button for the spacebar. For better movement patterns, the keyboard keys are aligned vertically.

New! "All apps" has the new name, "All." [Narrator] New! This update adds a new Narrator shortcut. Press the Narrator key + Ctrl + X to copy what Narrator last spoke to the clipboard. This shortcut is useful when you want to quickly copy some content, like codes or numbers for use.

New! It will now auto read the contents of an email message in the new Outlook. This is like the behavior in Outlook classic. Normal rollout [Copilot key settings] New! You can configure the Copilot key on the keyboard. On new devices, the key opens the Copilot app. If you sign in to your account using a Microsoft Entra ID, the key opens the M365 app. You can make the key open a different app or open Search. To do this, go to Settings > Personalization > Text input. To make the key open a different app, the app must be in a signed MSIX package. This ensures that the app meets security and privacy standards to keep you safe. If your PC's keyboard does not have a Copilot key, changing this setting will do nothing.

A device uses too much battery power while the device is in Modern Standby. [Microsoft Teams] Fixed: The issue stops you from joining Teams meetings when you select an Outlook meeting reminder.

The issue stops you from joining Teams meetings when you select an Outlook meeting reminder. [Product activation phone numbers] Fixed: This adds new phone numbers for several regions.​​​​​​​

This adds new phone numbers for several regions.​​​​​​​ [Multi-Function Printer (MFP)] Fixed: When you use a USB cable to connect to it, it prints specific network command text when you do want it to. Improvements: Windows 11, version 23H2 Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2. This non-security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.

No additional issues are documented for this release. Windows 11, version 22H2: Enterprise and Education editions This non-security update includes quality improvements. Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. [vmswitch] Fixed: A vmswitch triggers a stop error. This occurs when you use Load Balancing and Failover (LBFO) teaming with two virtual switches on a virtual machine (VM). In this case, one virtual switch uses single root Input/Output virtualization (SR-IOV).

A vmswitch triggers a stop error. This occurs when you use Load Balancing and Failover (LBFO) teaming with two virtual switches on a virtual machine (VM). In this case, one virtual switch uses single root Input/Output virtualization (SR-IOV). [Collector sets] Fixed: They do not close properly when an exception occurs during startup or while the set is active. Because of this, the command to stop a collector set stops responding.

They do not close properly when an exception occurs during startup or while the set is active. Because of this, the command to stop a collector set stops responding. [Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA)] Fixed: This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [Windows Hello for Business] Fixed: PIN reset does not work when you select the “I forgot my PIN’ link on the credentials screen.

PIN reset does not work when you select the “I forgot my PIN’ link on the credentials screen. [Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] Fixed: This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks. [WebView2 apps] Fixed: They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers.

They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers. [Bluetooth] Fixed: An app stops responding because of a memory leak in a device. Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5044620) - 22621.4383 and 22631.4383 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

You can check out the full release notes on this support page.