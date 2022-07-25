Latest Xbox Alpha build adds more warnings letting you know if games need a disc to play

Microsoft has released its latest Alpha build for Xbox Insiders. The build number this time is 2208.220722-2000. This update brings additional warnings in the My Games & Apps section, and fixes issues with Discord Voice and local languages on your system. According to the release notes, this update was made available at 2 p.m. PT on July 25 and will become mandatory to install at 3 a.m. PT on July 26.

The main new feature coming in this update is additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section. The badges will let you know about games you have installed that you don’t have a licence for, and for games that will require you to insert a disc before they can be played. This feature should save you making some unnecessary clicks only to find out you can’t play a game for some reason.

The update also comes with two fixes. The first fixes an issue where users were unable to link their account to Discord Voice through the Discord mobile app. While the feature should be fixed, Microsoft wants you to report feedback if you are continuing to have issues. The other fix ensures that language selections are properly reflected across the whole console.

If you’re wondering how you can receive these Alpha builds on Xbox, the answer is that you can’t unless you work your way through Xbox Insider rings. The Alpha ring is the fourth-tier level on Xbox Insiders, you first have to work your way through Omega, Delta, and Beta, all of which are open to anyone provided you meet certain requirements. The Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings are invite-only, so you’ll probably need to give good feedback to get in. You can read more in the Xbox Insiders FAQ.