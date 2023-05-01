NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launch timeline and pricing tipped in separate leaks

NVIDIA refreshed its lineup of graphics cards last year, announcing the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 high-performance GPUs. It has since been looking to update the budget lineup and has recently introduced the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti GPUs and is rumored to now focus on the 4060 lineup. A recent rumor tips off the launch timeline of the RTX 4060 Ti while the RTX 4060 is still out of sight.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is set to be unveiled and subsequently hit the shelves by the "end of May," as per a snippet from a leaked non-disclosure agreement (NDA) obtained by VideoCardz. The exact date may be finalized closer to the launch. The leaked document reveals NVIDIA is already sending RTX 4060 Ti units to influencers and reviewers in media and will start shipping stocks to channel partners by May 5.

Meanwhile, the launch timeline for the RTX 4060 has yet to be confirmed. It may be expected to launch before NVIDIA shifts its focus to the rumored RTX 4080 Ti.

Rumored NVIDIA GeForce 4060 Ti specifications and pricing

The rumored specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce 4060 Ti first surfaced online in December last year, suggesting a minor upgrade over the predecessor, RTX 3060 Ti. It reportedly uses NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture and utilizes 4352 CUDA cores, with an 8GB GDDR6 video memory.

The card has a rumored speed of 18Gbps and a 288GB/s bandwidth over a 128-bit wide bus. The GPU is also said to feature a 32MG L2 cache, which is the same as the laptop version of the RTX 4060.

The RTX 4060 Ti is rumored to be rated at 160W in terms of TDP, as per leaker @kopite7kimi, leading to significantly lower than the RTX 3060 Ti. Notably, NVIDIA is still sticking to the same PG190 board for the RTX 4060 Ti as the previous generation, which may, paired with the lower TGP, suggest minor performance improvements.

However, what may come as a delight to buyers is the rumored price. According to YouTuber RedGamingTech, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti may get a price of just $399. As per the creator, the MSRP has been slashed after witnessing poor demand for the RTX 4070.

Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4060 gets a VRAM downgrade from the RTX 3060 and is expected to offer a much lower TGP of around 115W, fewer cores, and a smaller L2 cache as compared to the RTX 4060 Ti. While it can be expected to retail at an even lower price, enthusiasts will have to wait longer for an official word from NVIDIA on that.