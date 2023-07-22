Leaked photos give a sneak peek at Sony's Project Q handheld

In May, Sony made two hardware announcements during its PlayStation Showcase event. While neither was a new console, Project Q is designed to let PlayStation 5 owners stream and play games remotely. And today, Sony's Project Q has been leaked online with factory videos and images.

New images offer the first real look at Sony's Project Q handheld. The images, which were shared on Twitter, appear to show prototype units of Project Q in a factory setting.

The Project Q device features an 8-inch LCD screen flanked by controls modeled after the PS5's DualSense controller. Based on the leaked images, Project Q closely resembles the overall design of the PS5.

While Sony has not revealed full specifications for Project Q, the leaked images suggest that the device will run on Android or a Linux-based OS. This seems to allow for flexibility and functionality beyond just remote game streaming. The images show Project Q units with different controller configurations, hinting at possible customization options.

Project Q aims to provide PS5 quality gaming on the go by streaming directly from the user's console. This differentiates it from cloud gaming services such as PlayStation Now. Sony says that Project Q "will use advanced Remote Play technology to minimize latency issues that often plague game streaming."

At the PlayStation Showcase, Sony also announced its own PlayStation earphones. They will work with both the PS5 and PC, as well as connect to smartphones via Bluetooth. Sony claims that they will use new technology so that the earbuds will offer lossless audio.

According to Sony, the new products will be released sometime before the end of 2023. That likely means the company wants to have them both available in time for the busy holiday shopping season.

Project Q will compete with the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck for on-the-go gamers. More details on the handheld's specifications, pricing, and game-streaming capabilities are expected when Sony officially unveils the device in the coming months.