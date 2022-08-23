DualSense Edge controller revealed with replaceable analog sticks and more

Reports of an Xbox Elite-like "Pro" controller in development at Sony for its PlayStation 5 console arrived a couple of months ago, and already, official confirmation has arrived. Announced during gamescom 2022 with a quick trailer, the DualSense Edge Wireless Controller touts customizability down to easily swappable analog stick modules and more.

The analog stick module being completely removable and replaceable so easily is a major aspect considering the stick drift issue that has been plaguing controllers from every major console and hardware maker. Extra modules will be sold separately by Sony, but pricing was not revealed today.

A multi-stage toggle is also present on the back of the controller to enable trigger stops at various stages. Moreover, there are two new buttons on the back that can be configured to trigger another button's input when pressed.

On the software side, Sony is offering Edge users remapping capabilities for all buttons as well as dead zone and sensitivity adjustments for sticks. Multiple profiles for saving controller settings are here too. Sony is adding a new Fn button on the controller with its own UI to easily swap between saved profiles, adjust game and chat volumes, and other controller options easily.

Of course, the standard DualSense controller's haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion controls, and overall shape are all retained here. Aside from the Edge controller itself, the package includes a carrying case, three sets of stick caps, (standard, high dome, and low dome), two sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever), and even a USB Type-C cable.

The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller's Pricing and release date information has not been revealed yet, with more information coming later.