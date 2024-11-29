Lies of P DLC to land in first quarter of 2025, studio also working on a sci-fi horror game

Lies of P roared into the Soulslike landscape in 2023, offering fans of the genre a twisted adventure based on the classic Adventures of Pinocchio novel. Following its positive reception and gaining millions of players, publisher Neowiz Games announced in late 2023 that the developer Round8 is already working on more content in the universe.

According to the Korean news portal EBN, DLC for the base game will be landing as soon as the first quarter of 2025. While no more information was shared about this new addition to Lies of P, its director Ji Won Choi has previously hinted at the upcoming DLC being a fantastical sea-based adventure for the mechanized protagonist.

While a full-fledged sequel was in the cards for the developer back in 2023, that was not mentioned in this news report. Instead, Neowiz has quietly confirmed that a sci-fi survival horror experience is also currently being developed at the studio.

This unannounced project will be powered by Epic's Unreal Engine 5 engine, aiming at a PC and console launch much like Round8's previous game. The Korean studio is said to be expanding and hiring new talent for its development now, too, meaning it may be a while before the project sees the light of day. Neowiz has confirmed this by adding that "it's too early to reveal the progress of the project."

Earlier this year, Choi also went on to say that the team will "aim to do better on what we did well and improve in areas we have room to grow," explaining that "I find that sticking to the basics is anything but easy."

Lies of P turned out to be a massive success for Neowiz in 2023. The game went on to sell a million copies in under a month while also being available via Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. Earlier this year, the game went on to celebrate seven million players. The title was also nominated for Best Art Direction and Best Role Playing Game at The Game Awards in its release year.