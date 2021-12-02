Linux Security Fundamentals ($24 value) limited offer free download

Linux Security Fundamentals provides basic foundational concepts of securing a Linux environment. Claim your complimentary copy valued at $24 now for free, before the download offer expires on December 14, 2021.

The focus is the digital self-defense of an individual user. This includes a general understanding of major threats against individual computing systems, networks, services and identity as well as approaches to prevent and mitigate them.

This book is useful for anyone considering a career as a Linux administrator or for those administrators who need to learn more about Linux security issues.

Topics include:

Security Concepts

Encryption

Node, Device and Storage Security

Network and Service Security

Identity and Privacy

Readers will also have access to Sybex's superior online interactive learning environment and test bank, including chapter tests, a practice exam, electronic flashcards, a glossary of key terms.

