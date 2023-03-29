Man caught smuggling 239 Intel Core CPUs that were taped to his body in China

Smuggling technology products is nothing new, of course. However, a recent case may be one of the dumbest attempts at smuggling devices we have ever heard of. The Chinese site Kuai Technology (via PC Gamer) reports that a man was caught in China trying to sneak in a ton of Intel Core processors that were taped and covered on his body.

The report states that on March 16, at China's Gongbei Port, customs workers saw a man in its Passenger Inspection Hall. He was wearing loose black clothes, and apparently, his appearance was "abnormal" and he looked "bloated". Naturally, the customs inspectors stopped him, and he was quickly discovered to have taped 239 Intel Core CPUs around his waist, abdomen, and thighs.'

At least some of the CPUs that were found on this ill-advised method of smuggling were 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13400F models. This budget-themed 10-core chip still normally costs around $200 or so, so if all of the CPUs were around that price point, this guy was trying to sneak in over $47,000 worth of processors on his body.

There's no word on what this dumb criminal's fate will be with law enforcement authorities. However, the lesson to be learned here (aside from not smuggling Intel chips into Gongbei Port, of course) is that strapping CPUs around your body is going to make you stick out like, well, a guy who has strapped CPUs around his body. Just don't do it.

Source: Kuai Technology via PC Gamer

