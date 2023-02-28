March Games with Gold brings three Xbox One titles this time

February is basically over but Microsoft has managed to slip in the Games with Gold announcement for March. Interestingly, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are getting three Xbox One games this time. This is a change from the usual two we've seen in recent months since Xbox 360 games were removed from the monthly promotion.

The games are Trüberbrook, Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection, and Lamentum. Like always, backward compatibility is supported, meaning they are also natively playable on the current-generation Xbox Series X|S consoles. The newly announced March Games with Gold titles can be seen below alongside their availability dates:

Trüberbrook: Available March 1 to 31

Trüberbrook is a thrilling mystery-sci-fi adventure game. Enjoy an adventurous vacation to a 1960's parallel universe! A Sci-Fi-Mystery Adventure Game with handmade scenery.

Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection: Available March 1 to March 31

Sudden Strike 4 sends you off on three extensive campaigns set amongst the battlefields of World War II. Command the British and American, German or Soviet troops in the most iconic conflicts of the war, leading over 100 different units into battle.

Lamentum: Available March 16 to April 15

Guide Victor Hartwell, a young aristocrat on a desperate journey to cure the deadly disease that afflicts his beloved wife, Alissa. Their last hope resides in the darkened halls of Grau Hill Mansion whose Earl has uncovered ancient secrets and forgotten sciences.

Today is the final day Gold members can claim one of the currently running February bonus games too, that being the dungeon diving RPG For the King. The second wave's Guts 'N Goals will remain available until March 15, with Lamentum taking its place the next day.