Windows 11 will finally let iPhone users text and call from PCs

Microsoft has just announced the big "Moment 2" update for Windows 11 with a ton of new features. That includes a preview of the new Phone Link for iOS app feature. If you are a member of the Windows Insider program, you will get first dibs on checking out this addition, with some members of the program getting it sometime this week. The app will allow Windows 11 PC owners to see calls and texts from their paired iPhone.

In a blog post, Microsoft says this first preview will be available for all Windows 11 users signed up for any of the three Windows Insider channels. While the preview of the Phone Link for iOS will be controlled from a cloud server, Insiders will still need the Phone Link app to be updated to version 1.23012.169.0 or higher. While a small number of Insiders will get this preview this week, it will be expanded to more members of the program in the coming weeks.

If you are one of the Windows Insiders selected to test drive the new version of the app, you should see the iPhone button in the updated app available to click or tap on to proceed with the pairing of Windows 11 to the iPhone. Microsoft states:

After choosing iPhone, the guided installation will kick off to pair your iPhone. You will be directed to follow a set of steps that will guide you to pair your iPhone and PC over Bluetooth. This will initiate after you scan a QR code shown on your screen, and then move on to the confirmation steps that helps us confirm the phone and PC are in range. During this step, you will be asked to confirm the code in Phone Link matches the code shown on your iPhone. Once you complete pairing, you’ll be asked to grant a set of permissions that allow us to get all your favorite content sync’d over to Phone Link.

After that, your Windows 11 PC will be able to show you your iPhone's calls, texts, and contact list. However, this version of the Phone Link app won't let you send replies to group messages or send media in messages. There's no word on when or if the app will add these features in the future.