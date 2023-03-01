Games with Gold: Trüberbrook and Sudden Strike 4 Complete are free to claim on Xbox

Thanks to Microsoft's late Games with Gold announcement, the first wave of March games is already available. Unlike in recent months, two Xbox One games are part of the promotion in a single wave this time. As such, Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now claim copies of Sudden Strike 4: Complete Edition and Trüberbrook for no extra cost.

Trüberbrook arrives as a point and click sci-fi adventure game with a unique visual style where all the environments are handmade and digitized using photogrammetry. Meanwhile Sudden Strike 4 is a World War II strategy experience with solo and multiplayer modes, and this edition also comes with all five DLC packs.

Thanks to backward compatibility being a feature on these, Xbox Series X|S owners can also natively play the two Xbox One games after claiming it via the promotion for no extra cost.

Use the store links below using a Microsoft account with Gold to claim the games:

Trüberbrook

Trüberbrook is a thrilling mystery-sci-fi adventure game. Enjoy an adventurous vacation to a 1960's parallel universe! A Sci-Fi-Mystery Adventure Game with handmade scenery.

Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection

Sudden Strike 4 sends you off on three extensive campaigns set amongst the battlefields of World War II. Command the British and American, German or Soviet troops in the most iconic conflicts of the war, leading over 100 different units into battle.

For those who missed it, one of the February Games with Gold titles, Guts 'N Goals, is still available to claim too. It's slated to be replaced by a copy of Lamentum in two weeks when the second wave of March goes live.

As always, keep in mind that Games with Gold Xbox One titles claimed via these bi-weekly promotions are only playable while a subscription to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is active on the account.