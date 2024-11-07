Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 has six new maps, seven weapons, Zombies map, and more

Treyarch is preparing a massive content drop just weeks after the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Throughout Season 1, owners of the game and Game Pass subscribers are getting six new multiplayer maps, modes, ranked play, a fresh Zombies map, seven new weapons, and more.

Standard six versus six maps Hideout, Heirloom, and Extraction are landing at Season 1's launch on November 14, followed by Hacienda and Racket as part of a mid-season update. As for modes, the classic Prop Hunt and a new gold looting Ransack options are coming at launch, too.

Once again, even more modes are planned for a mid-season update. Extras like new perks (Shadow and Shrapnel Radar) and a Scorestreak (Hand Cannon) are on the way as part of the season, too.

Ranked play is finally being enabled with the update, but players will need at least 50 wins in standard matchmaking to gain access. Thankfully, previous wins prior to the Season 1 launch count towards this goal.

"The core tenets of Ranked Play remain the same: You’re here to play competitive Multiplayer matches using the same settings, maps, modes, and weapon restrictions as the Call of Duty League," says the studio. "Black Ops 6 Ranked Play comes with several streamlined features, innovations, and updates."

Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, Iridescent, and Top 250 divisions are incoming to progress through by raising the Skill Rating (SR) via ranked playlist wins. New additions like map and mode vetoing, and a Forfeit option for too far gone matches are also incoming.

Zombies fans will have to wait until the mid-season update to get their new map, but at launch, Directed Mode is coming to the current Liberty Falls and Terminus maps. This shows players exactly what objectives are available and how to accomplish them for a more narrative experience.

Treyarch did give a small teaser for the upcoming Zombies map though, saying it will have Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey traveling to Citadelle des Morts (citadel of the dead) for a brand-new undead adventure.

Check out the massive Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 reveal blog post of Treyarch over here to get a complete picture of all the upcoming additions. It also goes into detail on what's hitting the free-to-play Warzone experience, which touts fresh maps, integration with Black Ops 6, and a lot more content.