Meta adds AI Backgrounds, HD Video Calls and more to Messenger Calling experience

Messenger is one of the most popular communication tools among consumers. In fact, Meta revealed that consumers spend over 7 billion minutes in calls across Facebook and Messenger every day. Meta today announced several new features coming to the Messenger Calling experience. Some of these features are the most requested by users.

AI Backgrounds in Video Calling:

Meta is bringing the ability for users to generate AI backgrounds that can be used during video calls. For example, if a user is attending a birthday party call, they can generate a birthday-themed background using AI and use it during the call. To create a personalized AI background, users can tap the effects icon in the sidebar of a video call and select "Backgrounds."

HD Video Calls and Noise Suppression:

HD video calls are one of the most requested features by Messenger users. Meta is finally answering them with the new HD video calls support, along with background noise suppression and voice isolation, to make the video calling experience great on Messenger.

Meta is also making HD video calls default for calls made on WiFi. Users can also enable HD for video calls made on cellular data by going to call settings and enabling the new "Mobile data for HD video" option. The background noise suppression and voice isolation features can also be enabled and disabled via the same call settings.

Audio and Video Messages:

Messenger is finally getting support for audio and video messages. When the call recipient is not available, users can now leave either an audio or video message. To send an audio or video message, users can just use the new "Record message" button.

Hands-Free Calling and Messaging on iOS:

For Messenger iOS users, Meta has added the ability for users to ask Siri to send messages on Messenger. Users can send messages by saying, "Hey Siri, send a message to Alex on Messenger," and then dictate the message content.

With these new features and updates, Messenger users can look forward to a more enjoyable and efficient calling experience on the platform.