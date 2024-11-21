Sling TV to hike prices for its base packages by $5.99 per month in December

Sling TV has officially announced that it will increase the prices for its base packages starting in December. Notably, the prices of these packages will rise by $5.99/month from December 20, 2024. This change will make one of the most affordable live TV streaming services a bit more expensive.

As a result, the Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans, after the $6 per month price hike, will cost $46 per month, excluding additional fees for local channels, extra packages, and other add-ons. In the official blog, Sling TV noted:

The price we pay to provide you with the programming you enjoy continues to increase well above the pace of inflation. We actively fight every day on your behalf to keep costs as low as possible. However, due to these rising costs, the cost of Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue will increase by $5.99 per month. If you subscribe to any of these base packages, your price will change with your billing date on or after Dec. 20th, 2024.

The company further said that despite other streaming services hiking the prices throughout 2024, Sling TV continues to be the most affordable option compared to competitors such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo. Reportedly, this is Sling TV's first price increase since March 2023, after a span of 22 months.

During the previous price increase, the base packages that started from $35/month rose to $40/month. However, during the previous price hike, Sling TV added ABC to its lineup in eight markets across the US. But this time, no additional content has been added with the $6 monthly price increase.

To add value for its customers, Sling TV will include "Gallery" for the next year with no additional fee. This feature allows users to view nature videos, holiday content, and much more. All this will be available without creating an account and can also be viewed directly through the Sling TV app.