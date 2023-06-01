Meta Quest Gaming Showcase showed off VR versions of Bulletstorm, 7th Guest and more

Just a few hours after Meta surprised many people by officially revealing its Meta Quest 3 VR headset, the company held its annual online Quest Gaming Showcase. Over 20 upcoming VR games were either revealed or got new updates as part of the event.

The Meta Quest blog has a solid recap of all the VR games that were shown off during the Games Showcase. However, not all of them will be exclusive to Meta's headsets. Indeed, many of the games will also be coming to Sony's PS VR2 and even Valve's SteamVR platform.

One of those games will be Bulletstorm VR, an adaptation of the great 2011 sci-i first-person shooter from developer People Can Fly. Here's what you can expect:

Utilize everything from your Flailgun to Bulletstorm’s iconic energy leash to perform creative acts of carnage on your enemies. Effortlessly switch between melee and ranged combat to perform an array of unique Skillshots on your adversaries to earn additional experience and boost your abilities. These range from kicking an enemy into a cactus, to impaling them on rebar, to shooting them in the groin. In Bulletstorm VR everything is a weapon, and you’re encouraged to get as creative as possible when racking up your kill count!

Another VR game adaptation that's coming this year is The 7th Guest, the classic 1990s adventure game. This new version is being developed by Vertigo Games. Here's what you can expect:

The team is using volumetric video capture to recreate the FMV (full-motion video) storytelling of the original game, bringing the classic adventure to life like never before. And for the first time ever, the iconic mansion is being recreated in full 3D—though don’t be surprised if it starts shifting around you. After all, it’s haunted.

Both games are due out later this year.

Some of the other highlights of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase include:

Asgard’s Wrath 2 - This is a sequel to Meta's in-house developed VR title, The new game will continue its theme of players battling mythical creatures and even god in this fantasy RPG. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord - Announced at last year's Quest Gaming Showcase, we got to see a new story trailer for this multiplayer co-op game based on the movie franchise. PowerWash Simulator VR - Yes, this cult hit game where you wash down things is perfect for a VR game, and later this year we will get our wish. Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR - This was the only game that was announced during the showcase but that we didn't see any footage. Ubisoft's hit franchise is coming to VR with more info to be revealed at the Ubisoft Forward streaming event on June 12.

As we reported earlier, Meta revealed the Quest 3 headset, which will have a lot of improvements over the current Quest 2. It's due later this fall with a starting price of $499.99.