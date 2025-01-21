Meta will let users cross-post their WhatsApp statuses on Facebook and Instagram as stories

Meta has announced that it will be adding a new WhatsApp option to the Accounts Center over the next few months. This feature is aimed at allowing users to cross-post WhatsApp Statuses as Facebook or Instagram Stories directly from WhatsApp. Additionally, users will enjoy a seamless connection between all Meta apps, enabling them to use the same account to log in to multiple apps.

The ability to reshare WhatsApp Status as Stories on Facebook and Instagram is especially helpful for those active across all social media platforms. Linking WhatsApp to Accounts Center would eliminate the need to post content separately on each app.

Meta said that the feature is entirely optional and will be turned off by default. Furthermore, the company added that they will be expanding the feature over time and introducing new tools like the "ability to manage your avatars, Meta AI stickers and your Imagine Me creations all in one place."

Meta has also emphasized that it will provide transparent updates within its apps to ensure users can make informed choices. For privacy, messages and calls will still be protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring no one, not even WhatsApp or Meta, can access them. Linking WhatsApp to the Accounts Center will not compromise user privacy.

Notably, the Accounts Center was first introduced inside the Settings menu of Meta apps back in 2020. This was introduced as a way to allow users to effectively manage their Meta accounts and cross-app services. Through the accounts center, users can link accounts and sync their profile picture and name, ensuring that a change in one social network gets reflected on the other.

The new WhatsApp option in the Accounts Center will be rolled out globally over the coming months. Users will find the option in their WhatsApp settings or when performing actions such as sharing WhatsApp Status on Facebook or Instagram.