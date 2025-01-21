Microsoft launches new Pulse Cipher Special Edition Xbox Controller

If you are a fan of red color and transparent gadgets, Microsoft has some great news for you. Its collection of Special Edition controllers has just expanded with the new Xbox Wireless Controller Pulse Cipher Special Edition. It joins the previous variants from the lineup, namely the Sky Cipher and the Ghost Cipher.

Like its predecessors, Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher, Pulse Cipher provides players with a nostalgic transparent look infused with a futuristic twist. Despite being third in the series, this controller is special in its own right.

Like other Cipher variants, the Pulse Cipher Special Edition gamepad has a transparent faceplate, which allows peeking inside the gamepad and its components like vibration motors and other structural elements. It also has diamond-shaped rubberized grips, darker accents on the back and the bumpers, and a metallic D-pad.

Other features include a dedicated share button for recording gameplay and taking screenshots, remappable buttons with the Xbox Accessory Hub, removable AA-sized batteries (two are included in the box), a USB-C port for wired connections, an audio jack, and Bluetooth/Xbox Wireless support. You can even have the controller paired to two devices, say, to a PC via Bluetooth and to a console via Xbox Wireless.

In addition to Xbox consoles and PCs, Xbox Wireless Controllers works with Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and even Macs.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Pulse Cipher Special Edition is available for pre-order in select Xbox markets. If you want to get one, allocate $74.99 in your budget. Microsoft says the new gamepad will be available on February 4, 2025. If paying that much just for the looks is not an option, you can get the standard Xbox Wireless Controller with a discount for just $45.49.

