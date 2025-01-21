Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ drops to the lowest price with a 24% discount

If you want a capable Android tablet with a large display, powerful processors, great speakers, and ample storage space, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+, which has dropped to its lowest price for the 512GB configuration. You can now save $265 on this powerful tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is a big Android tablet with a 12.4-inch AMOLED 2X display that operates at 120Hz for a very smooth experience with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,752 pixels. It also has an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare in brightly lit environments and supports the S-Pen stylus, which is bundled with the device.

The tablet is powered by an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable storage (via microSD cards). As for the battery, Samsung promises up to 16 hours of video playback on a single charge. You can recharge the Galaxy Tab S10+ with a 45W charger (not included) and a USB-C cable.

Additional features in the Galaxy Tab S10+ include an optional keyboard cover with a dedicated Galaxy AI button, a quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG, a dual rear camera, an ultra-wide front-facing camera, and an under-display fingerprint reader.

If you want to complete your Galaxy Tab S10+ setup, check out the Galaxy Tab Book Cover Keyboard. It is also available with a 28% discount on Amazon for $164.88. It features a slim and lightweight construction with a trackpad, a kickstand, and full-sized keys for comfortable laptop-like typing.

