Qualcomm and Meta sign custom chip agreement for future Quest lineup

Meta has announced that it is signing an agreement with Qualcomm to produce custom chipsets at IFA 2022, Berlin. The chip-making company will officially develop the Quest lineup of VR devices. Qualcomm has already been making chips for Meta aging back to Oculus Go.

Qualcomm says that this agreement solidifies the mutual commitment to deliver "multiple generations of premium devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come".. Mark Zuckerberg added that customized virtual reality chipsets, boosted by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology, will power the future roadmap of Quest products.

The agreement is in line with Meta's ongoing long-term strategy which started when the company changed its branding from Facebook last year. Meta wants to bring the "metaverse to life" in its journey forward.

Although the customized chips for Meta will be powered by the Snapdragon XR platform, it won't use Snapdragon Spaces. Spaces is an AR software toolkit that Qualcomm is building to bridge the gap between phones and AR glasses. Instead, the built-for-Meta chips will use Meta's Presence Platform for VR.

Meta further said that the agreement only covers virtual reality devices. Meta will continue work to develop its own silicon solutions in the future.

Source: Qualcomm via Reuters