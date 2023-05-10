Metaverse reported to contribute up to 2.4% of US GDP by 2035

In a study that has been commissioned by Meta, Deloitte found that the metaverse will play a significant factor in the US annual gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035 with a reported contribution of approximately 2.4%.

Deloitte goes further to state that the augmented and virtual reality technologies demonstrated will primarily drive economic gains through defense, medical and manufacturing sectors as well as entertainment and communication.

Meta also commissioned separate reports at the same time for the European Union and Canada, which have forecasted similar figures of approximately €489 billion and between C$45.3 billion and C$85.5 billion respectively.

A global economic impact report from the consulting firm Analysis Group was also commissioned by Meta last year, which estimated that the use of metaverse technologies could contribute up to $3.01 trillion by 2031, alongside other reports stating that the metaverse will have a significant impact on the world and markets in the future.

This follows Meta's significant push into its reported metaverse technologies, driving employee engagement and putting most of its new work into development of the project, ever since the social media company shifted its focus to the metaverse in 2021.

Source: Reuters