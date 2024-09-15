Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Teams for Android is getting some new features soon

Welcome back to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly feature. Every Sunday, we check out the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website to see the most interesting new entries that have been added in the past seven days.

This week, there are a bunch of new entries specifically for upcoming features for the Microsoft Teams app for Android devices. For example, a new admin function will be added to the app in November:

Admins can switch the screens of Teams Rooms on Android devices in dual display mode remotely, correcting front-of-room display issues without physical support. The screen swap control is accessible in device settings and the Teams admin center.

Also due in November is a new video gallery view for the Teams Android app;

Dual display rooms are now capable of presenting up to 18 videos (3x3 on each screen) when no content is being shared during meetings. This enhancement ensures a uniform experience across both Windows and Android Teams Rooms devices.

In December, there will be a new Queues app for Teams Android devices:

Queues app on Teams phone devices enhances call management capabilities by allowing agents to handle incoming calls, view call queues, and manage call history directly from their Teams phone devices, improving efficiency and ensuring effortless communication for agents.

Also in December, the Teams Android app will add a feature for IT admins:

IT admins will be able to manage and add contacts to Teams phone devices deployed in shared spaces through the Teams admin center. This ensures users across the organization can easily call important contacts, such as emergency numbers or help desks.

In other Microsoft 365 Roadmap updates, the new Outlook app for Windows and on the web will get a new feature in October:

This functionality will allow users to categorize individual emails within the conversation view, enhancing organization and tracking.

Finally, Copilot for Teams on all platforms will add a feature that will give admins more control over it sometime in October:

This policy enables IT admins to block Copilot responses that might infer emotions, make evaluations, discuss personal traits, and use context to deduce answers. When this setting is applied it restricts Copilot’s ability to make inferences or evaluations about people or groups when prompted to do so by users. Users cannot disable this setting. The setting applies to Copilot in Teams meetings.

That's our look back at the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site for the past week. We will return next Sunday for another look at new entries on the site.