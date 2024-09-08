Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: The new Outlook Windows app will support being opened offline

Welcome once again to our weekly look back at what's been added to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website for the past week. This week there are a couple of new Outlook listings for future features that should be interesting to users.

It's hard to believe but the "new" Outlook for Windows app currently needs an internet connection to be opened or restarted. That will finally change sometime later in September, according to the roadmap entry:

This introduces the ability to open or restart the new Outlook for Windows when not connected to the internet. Previously, you needed a connection to the internet to open or restart the new Outlook. Offline access is only supported when the app is already running and then goes offline. Opening and restarting the app while offline will be introduced with this rollout.

There's also a new calendar feature coming in December to the new Outlook for Windows app:

Users will be able to automatically see their auto-mapped calendars when toggling from classic Outlook to the new.

Moving on to Microsoft Teams, people who use the iOS or Android Teams apps will get a new video feature in November:

Cloud IntelliFrame, the video framing feature that enhances the visibility of people in the room for online meeting attendees, is now available for Teams mobile users when they join a meeting that has participants in a Teams Rooms on Windows.

Desktop and Mac Teams users are getting a new feature in October for BYOB notebook users at the office:

When users connect their laptop to a room's shared peripheral through USB, Teams automatically detects the room's audio and recommends connecting on the pre-join screen, streamlining the bring your own device (BYOD) meeting room experience. For room devices (e.g., displays, audio devices) recognized as shared and on Microsoft's known BYOD devices list, users will automatically transition to the room's audio upon connection.

Finally, Microsoft Edge browser users on Macs will get a new feature related to Teams in October:

When you set the default browser to Microsoft Edge on MacOS and enable the feature, web links from the Teams desktop app sent via chats, channels, calendar, and other entry points will seamlessly open automatically in the profile that is signed into Teams app and skips the need to reauthenticate in the browser making it faster and easier to access content. Administrators can control the availability of this feature using the "Choose Which Browser Opens Web Links" Microsoft 365 policy.

That's it for our weekly look at the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site. Be sure to come back next Sunday for our look at new entries on the site for the next week.