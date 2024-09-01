Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Teams will soon add guest access for Mesh events and more

We start the new month of September 2024 with a look at the final seven days of August for new entries on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website. This time, we have new entries for Teams and Outlook users.

Teams users who also use the Microsoft Mesh PC app to hold virtual 3D meetings will be able to invite guests sometime in October, according to a new roadmap entry:

Event organizers can invite guest users outside their organization, providing an opportunity for broader collaboration and networking in Mesh events. Guests can sign in to Mesh app to join events, participate in discussions, and experience the same interactive features as internal users, all while maintaining secure access control. Guest access for events in the Mesh app on Quest and support for anonymous participants will be supported in a future update.

Another feature scheduled for Teams in October for the desktop and Mac versions will help improve searches in those apps:

Now you can form search queries quickly and efficiently with enhanced people-query suggestions. Start typing a person name in the search bar, and get recommendations based on results most relevant to you.

Also in October, Teams for desktop and Mac will add support for biometric data exports:

To ensure security and protection of user privacy, individuals can export their own biometric data limiting risk of download or sharing by tenant administrators.

Turning to Outlook, desktop and Mac users will be able to put in new info in the My Day pane in September:

Work Hours and Location information will now be available in My Day pane in Outlook when using agenda view. Users will be able to update their Work Hours and Location information from My Day and also see who is coming to Office.

Also, in September, Outlook for desktop and Mac users will be able to create an event in the Calendar by dragging and dropping an email into the Calendar icon.

That's it for our first Microsoft 365 Roadmap post for September. Please come back in seven days for a new entry in our recurring feature.