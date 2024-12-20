This 27-inch ASUS ROG Strix 1440p gaming monitor is now selling at its lowest price

ASUS has discounted one of its IPS gaming monitors to the lowest price. The XG27AQ is now available with a 22% discount, allowing you to score this fast 1440p IPS monitor for just $299.

The XG27AQ is a large 27-inch IPS monitor with a 1440p resolution that many consider a sweet spot for gaming without investing in way too expensive graphics cards. It has a refresh rate of 170Hz for fast, high-fps gaming and a response time of just 1 ms (gray-to-gray). The display is also G-SYNC Compatible, which means it can sync its refresh rate to the framerate to avoid screen tearing and make occasional fps dips much less noticeable. In addition to G-SYNC compatibility, the XG27AQ features low-motion blur sync for sharper visuals without ghosting.

Additional features include 95% of DCI-P3 color gamut and DisplayHDR 400 certification. As for ports, you get two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.2, two USB-A, one USB-B, and a headphone jack. In the box, besides the monitor and its power adapter, you will find three cables: USB-B to USB-A, HDMI, and DisplayPort, meaning there will be no need for additional accessory purchases.

As a cherry on top, ASUS will give you a free three-month Creative Cloud subscription.

