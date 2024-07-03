Microsoft fixed Edge crashes when deleting favorites

Microsoft Edge users, there is a small update for you to install. Microsoft pushed version 126.0.2592.87 to the Stable Channel to fix a bug causing browser crashes when deleting favorites in on-premises profiles. Here is the changelog:

Version 126.0.2592.87: July 2, 2024 Fixed various bugs and performance issues, improved reliability. Improved reliability Fixed a browser crash that occurred when an on-premises sync user deleted a Favorite.

This update follows the one that was released a few days ago, where Microsoft fixed another crash-causing bug that would strike when interacting with large drop-down lists. That release also fixed printing issues and patched several security vulnerabilities (no security updates are present in version 126.0.2592.87).

In addition to updating the desktop version of Microsoft Edge, the company released a minor update for Edge on iOS and Android. Sadly, its changelog does not contain much:

Version 126.0.2592.86 (Android and iOS): July 2, 2024 Fixed various bugs and performance issues.

Finally, there is an update for Edge Insiders in the Beta Channel. Like its mobile counterpart from the Stable Channel, Edge 127.0.2651.31 only fixes "various bugs" and improves performance.

For those unfamiliar, Microsoft Edge updates itself automatically in the background and applies the latest patches when you restart the browser. However, you can always speed things up by heading to edge://settings/help and relaunching Edge. If you use Microsoft Edge on mobile, get the latest version in the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Microsoft Edge is currently the second most popular browser in the world. According to the latest findings from Statcounter, Edge holds 13.36% of the desktop browser market. On the mobile side, things are much grimmer: only 0.38% of the market uses Microsoft Edge, which is dominated by Chrome and Safari. You can learn more about the latest browser stats in our dedicated coverage.