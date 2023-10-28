Weekend PC Game Deals: Halloween scares, Fallout Day sales, and Diablo to try

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
A massive bundle filled with Warner Bros. Games-published titles went live yesterday on Humble. Celebrating 100 years of storytelling, the bundle carries 12 games split into three tiers.
The starting tier costs $5, which brings Mad Max, Mortal Kombat XL, Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY, Batman: Arkham City GOTY, and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY.
Next, the $10 tier adds five more games, with Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, Batman: Arkham Origins, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, and Injustice 2 Legendary Edition.
The final tier brings two more games from WB, and they are copies of Gotham Knights and Back 4 Blood, costing $15 to complete the bundle.
Halloween is approaching and the Epic Games Store is continuing its spooky giveaways. The latest drop carried copies of Evil Within 2 and Tandem: A Tale of Shadows.
Tango Gameworks' Evil Within 2 continues Detective Sebastian Castellanos' journey into a world of horrors to save his daughter, with both action and stealth elements being offered. If you grabbed last week's giveaway, you should now have the complete Evil Within series in your library. Meanwhile, Tandem is a puzzle platformer with top-down and side scrolling mechanics for developing unique solutions as Emma and her teddy bear Fenton.
The double freebie promotion is available to claim until November 2, Thursday. The horror giveaways are being turned off next week, with the incoming freebies including copies of Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion and F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch.
Free Events
It's a packed weekend for anyone looking to try out some new games. Over on the Battle.net client, Blizzard is currently running a free weekend offer for Diablo IV, with only a level cap of 20 being the restriction.
Meanwhile on Steam, Bethesda's post-apocalyptic online game Fallout 76 is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a free event of its own. Space Engineers is also in this pile, offering its cooperative ship building and sandbox game to play for free through the weekend.
Lastly, the upcoming fast-paced arena shooter with destruction elements, The Finals, is currently having an open beta. Head to its store page to request access to begin downloading the game instantly.
Big Deals
Halloween season is upon us, and that means the yearly Steam Halloween Sale has kicked off right on schedule. Thankfully, It's not just horror games that are discounted right now. We just passed Fallout Day as well, meaning the entire franchise from Bethesda is currently on sale to celebrate.
With all that and more, find our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend below:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $35.99 on Steam
- Dead Space – $35.99 on Steam
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $29.99 on Steam
- Atlas Fallen – $29.99 on Steam
- HITMAN World of Assassination – $27.99 on Steam
- GTFO – $25.99 on Steam
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $25.19 on Fanatical
- The Callisto Protocol – $23.99 on Steam
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – $22.5 on Gamesplanet
- Stray – $22.49 on Steam
- Foxhole – $20.09 on Steam
- SCARLET NEXUS – $19.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – $18.99 on Steam
- Amnesia: The Bunker – $18.74 on Steam
- World War Z – $17.99 on Steam
- I Expect You To Die – $16.99 on Steam
- Demeo – $15.99 on Steam
- Monster Hunter: World – $14.99 on Steam
- Cult of the Lamb – $14.99 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $14.99 on Steam
- The Quarry – $14.99 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $13.99 on Steam
- Project Zomboid – $13.39 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $13.19 on Steam
- Escape Academy – $12.99 on Steam
- Dawn of Man – $12.49 on Steam
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – $12.49 on Steam
- Hades – $12.49 on Steam
- Fallout 4 VR – $12.47 on Gamebillet
- Fabledom – $11.99 on Steam
- Wreckfest – $11.99 on Steam
- Days Gone – $11.49 on Indiegala
- Phasmophobia – $11.19 on Steam
- Lost in Play – $9.99 on Steam
- Untitled Goose Game – $9.99 on Steam
- Inscryption – $9.99 on Steam
- Grim Dawn – $9.99 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- Little Nightmares II – $9.89 on Steam
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $9.59 on Steam
- Jump King – $8.70 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil – $8.61 on GreenManGaming
- Fallout 4: GOTY Edition – $8.37 on Gamebillet
- Manifold Garden – $7.99 on Steam
- Hollow Knight – $7.49 on Steam
- Fallout 76 – $6.80 on GreenManGaming
- Banished – $6.79 on Steam
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate – $6.59 on Steam
- Airport CEO – $6.24 on Steam
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- Metro Exodus – $5.99 on Steam
- CARRION – $5.99 on Steam
- ScourgeBringer – $5.94 on Steam
- Inside the Backrooms – $5.24 on Steam
- For The King – $4.99 on Steam
- Fallout 3: GOTY – $4.99 on Steam
- Fallout Classic Collection – $4.99 on Steam
- The Forest – $4.99 on Steam
- Biped – $4.49 on Steam
- Titanfall 2 – $4.49 on Steam
- Assemble with Care – $3.99 on Steam
- Black Mesa – $3.99 on Steam
- Alan Wake – $3.74 on Steam
- Alice: Madness Returns – $2.99 on Steam
- Strange Brigade – $2.50 on Steam
- The Binding of Isaac – $1.74 on Steam
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows – $0 on Epic Store
- The Evil Within 2 – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store isn't going to miss out on a themed sale anytime soon, and Halloween promotions are already out and about. A giveaway for Blacksad: Under the Sun is currently running too, claimable from the front page. Find some highlights for DRM-free sales below:
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $35.99 on GOG
- Days Gone - $16.49 on GOG
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 on GOG
- WORLD OF HORROR - $14.99 on GOG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - $14.99 on GOG
- Project Zomboid - $13.39 on GOG
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™ - $9.99 on GOG
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition - $7.99 on GOG
- Phantasmagoria - $6.49 on GOG
- Veil of Darkness - $5.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $4.99 on GOG
- BioShock Remastered - $4.99 on GOG
- Darkest Dungeon - $4.99 on GOG
- F.E.A.R. 3 - $4.99 on GOG
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 on GOG
- The Suffering - $2.49 on GOG
- DOOM (1993) - $1.99 on GOG
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - $1.04 on GOG
- Thief Gold - $1.04 on GOG
- Blacksad: Under the Skin - $0 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
