Weekend PC Game Deals: Halloween scares, Fallout Day sales, and Diablo to try

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

A massive bundle filled with Warner Bros. Games-published titles went live yesterday on Humble. Celebrating 100 years of storytelling, the bundle carries 12 games split into three tiers.

The starting tier costs $5, which brings Mad Max, Mortal Kombat XL, Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY, Batman: Arkham City GOTY, and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY.

Next, the $10 tier adds five more games, with Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, Batman: Arkham Origins, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, and Injustice 2 Legendary Edition.

The final tier brings two more games from WB, and they are copies of Gotham Knights and Back 4 Blood, costing $15 to complete the bundle.

Halloween is approaching and the Epic Games Store is continuing its spooky giveaways. The latest drop carried copies of Evil Within 2 and Tandem: A Tale of Shadows.

Tango Gameworks' Evil Within 2 continues Detective Sebastian Castellanos' journey into a world of horrors to save his daughter, with both action and stealth elements being offered. If you grabbed last week's giveaway, you should now have the complete Evil Within series in your library. Meanwhile, Tandem is a puzzle platformer with top-down and side scrolling mechanics for developing unique solutions as Emma and her teddy bear Fenton.

The double freebie promotion is available to claim until November 2, Thursday. The horror giveaways are being turned off next week, with the incoming freebies including copies of Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion and F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch.

Free Events

It's a packed weekend for anyone looking to try out some new games. Over on the Battle.net client, Blizzard is currently running a free weekend offer for Diablo IV, with only a level cap of 20 being the restriction.



Meanwhile on Steam, Bethesda's post-apocalyptic online game Fallout 76 is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a free event of its own. Space Engineers is also in this pile, offering its cooperative ship building and sandbox game to play for free through the weekend.

Lastly, the upcoming fast-paced arena shooter with destruction elements, The Finals, is currently having an open beta. Head to its store page to request access to begin downloading the game instantly.

Big Deals

Halloween season is upon us, and that means the yearly Steam Halloween Sale has kicked off right on schedule. Thankfully, It's not just horror games that are discounted right now. We just passed Fallout Day as well, meaning the entire franchise from Bethesda is currently on sale to celebrate.

With all that and more, find our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend below:

DRM-free Specials



The GOG store isn't going to miss out on a themed sale anytime soon, and Halloween promotions are already out and about. A giveaway for Blacksad: Under the Sun is currently running too, claimable from the front page. Find some highlights for DRM-free sales below:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.