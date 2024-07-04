Microsoft Teams public preview users can try out turning off notifications for channel posts

The Microsoft Teams development division continues to add small but still useful features for users who are signed up to get public preview updates. This week, those folks can try out a new feature for the Windows and Mac versions of Teams that gives them control over whether or not they see notifications for posts in their Teams channel.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company says the new feature that's being put in the Teams public preview version will let users opt in or opt out of getting notifications for posts in their channel.

All they have to do is click on the three-dot menu icon found at the top right corner of a Teams post. They should see either the Turn off notifications or the Turn on notifications option. If they want to change that option to one or the other they can select it in the menu.

Even though you do have the option to turn off notifications for Teams posts, Microsoft's blog post does offer some reasons why users would want to turn on alerts for posts:

Real-time updates: Be alerted when someone posts a message and receive timely updates.

Visibility: Stay informed about ongoing discussions and activities within the channel, and quickly identify relevant content without manually checking the channel.

Collaboration: Keep everyone engaged and apprised on what’s going on.

In addition to members of the Teams Public Preview, members of the Microsoft 365 Targeted release versions can also try out the new notification options for posts. There's no word on when this feature will roll out to all Teams users for Windows and Mac versions. There's also no word on when it will be made available for other Teams platforms.

Earlier this week, Teams public preview users got a chance to check out the new custom notification sounds feature that's available for the Windows and web editions.