When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft President Brad Smith promotes a new "Real or Not" AI deepfake quiz website

Neowin · with 6 comments

deepfake

Microsoft, in general, and its President Brad Smith, in particular, have recently been trying to make more people aware of "deepfake" images on the internet. Last week, Smith promoted a recently posted Microsoft report on the dangers of abusive deepfake AI-made images.

Today, Smith used his X account to promote a newly revealed website called Real or Not. When you go to the site, you can go through 15 images and click on whether each image is "Real" or "Artificial." At the end of this online quiz, you get your percentage of which of your choices were correct.

After the quiz is over, you can take it again and go through a different set of real and deepfake images to see if you can get a better score.

Smith doesn't mention in his post if the new Real or Not site is owned and operated by Microsoft. We have emailed the company to get clarification.

In his blog post last week, Smith wrote about how Microsoft wanted both the government and businesses to work faster to fight against abusive AI content. He stated:

As we navigate this complex terrain, it is imperative that the public and private sectors come together to address this issue head-on. Government plays a crucial role in establishing regulatory frameworks and policies that promote responsible AI development and usage. Around the world, governments are taking steps to advance online safety and address illegal and harmful content. 

The paper and the new online quiz come after explicit deepfake images of pop star Taylor Swith quickly went viral online. There were reports that those images were created using Microsoft's Designer AI image creator. Microsoft denied that Designer was used to make those images.

Report a problem with article
canyon job seekers
Next Article

Save 89% off a Canyon Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription

asus tuf notebook
Previous Article

Get this 16-inch Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop for a new all time low price

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

6 Comments - Add comment