Microsoft President Brad Smith promotes a new "Real or Not" AI deepfake quiz website

Microsoft, in general, and its President Brad Smith, in particular, have recently been trying to make more people aware of "deepfake" images on the internet. Last week, Smith promoted a recently posted Microsoft report on the dangers of abusive deepfake AI-made images.

Today, Smith used his X account to promote a newly revealed website called Real or Not. When you go to the site, you can go through 15 images and click on whether each image is "Real" or "Artificial." At the end of this online quiz, you get your percentage of which of your choices were correct.

After the quiz is over, you can take it again and go through a different set of real and deepfake images to see if you can get a better score.

Can you tell if this image is real or not? Take the quiz to test your AI-detection skills and repost with your score to help stop the spread of deepfakes.



(Yes, it’s an AI generated image) pic.twitter.com/01bmP3Ig2X — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) August 5, 2024

Smith doesn't mention in his post if the new Real or Not site is owned and operated by Microsoft. We have emailed the company to get clarification.

In his blog post last week, Smith wrote about how Microsoft wanted both the government and businesses to work faster to fight against abusive AI content. He stated:

As we navigate this complex terrain, it is imperative that the public and private sectors come together to address this issue head-on. Government plays a crucial role in establishing regulatory frameworks and policies that promote responsible AI development and usage. Around the world, governments are taking steps to advance online safety and address illegal and harmful content.

The paper and the new online quiz come after explicit deepfake images of pop star Taylor Swith quickly went viral online. There were reports that those images were created using Microsoft's Designer AI image creator. Microsoft denied that Designer was used to make those images.