Microsoft Flight Simulator adds the Boeing 707-320C as its latest Famous Flyer aircraft

Even as we await the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the previous (2020) edition of the flight sim is still getting content updates. Today, the latest Famous Flyer aircraft for the game is now available to purchase and download, and it's one of the most famous and most influential planes of all time: the Boeing 707-320C.

In a post on the game's website, Microsoft states that the Boeing 707-320C was the most produced and successful variant of the entire Boeing 707 lineup. The post also discusses the development of the Boeing 707, which began in the early 1950s as a secret project to create a plane similar in design to the B-52 and B-47 bombers but for commercial and more general military use.

The first prototype took flight in 1954, and the first official version, the 707-120, took off in 1957. It first entered commercial service in 1958. The variant in the game, the 707-320C, was the final version of the series and was put into place in the 1960s, with 337 planes in this variant built. It was used by major airlines like PanAm, Northwest, Air France, and others. The final plane in the series was completed in 1978, and the aircraft continued to be flown until well into the 2000s.

The version of the plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) is now available for $14.99 in the in-game marketplace. It comes with six liveries: Boeing Delivery, World Travel, Pacifica, Orbit, Emerald Harbor and PanAm.

Microsoft is now less than two months away from the November 19 launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, with four editions available to preorder now for the PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles. PC gamers can check out the hardware specs for that version of the game, which will need as much as 64GB of RAM for its "Ideal edition."