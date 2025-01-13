Microsoft forms a new AI org with a former Meta executive at the helm

Microsoft published a memo sent from Satya Nadella to the company's employees about the opening of a new organization called "CoreAI — Platform and Tools."

The newly formed division will bring Dev Div, AI Platform, and "some key teams" from AI Supercomputer, AI Agentic Runtimes, and Engineering Thrive to "build the end-to-end Copilot & AI stack for both our first-party and third-party customers to build and run AI apps and agents." It will also work on GitHub Copilot.

CoreAI — Platform and Tools has a former Meta engineer at its helm. Jay Parikh will lead the group, and Eric Boyd (Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's AI Platform), Jason Taylor (Corporate Vice President and Deputy Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft), Julia Liuson (President of Microsoft's Developer Division), and Tim Bozarth (Head of Developer Infrastructure at Microsoft), with their teams, will report to Parikh. He will also work with Mustafa Suleyman, EVP of the Microsoft AI division founded in March 2024, which keeps under its umbrella products like Copilot, Edge, and Bing.

Microsoft's goal here is to create a new AI-first app stack and bring together all of its AI platforms and tools for making "agentic applications" and turning Azure into "the infrastructure for AI."

We will build agentic applications with memory, entitlements, and action space that will inherit powerful model capabilities. And we will adapt these capabilities for enhanced performance and safety across roles, business processes, and industry domains. Further, how we build, deploy, and maintain code for these AI applications is also fundamentally changing and becoming agentic.

Microsoft already has a lot of experience in this field, and now, it wants to advance its AI efforts with the new CoreAI engineering organization.

You can read Nadella's full memo here.