Microsoft PowerToys 0.64.1 patch fixes infinite loop bug in Color Picker, and a few more

Microsoft has released a patch update for PowerToys 0.64, which was released last week along with three new features, those being File Locksmith, Hosts File Editor, and settings backup. However, a few bugs were discovered in that release and therefore a patch was deemed important enough to release an update. it contains all of the features present in the previous release as well a number of bug fixes that are listed below.

This is a patch release to fix issues in v.64.0 to fix some bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.64.0 for full release notes.

Changelog:

#21630 - Actually apply the 'space around zones' toggle deactivation in FancyZones Editor.

#21619 - Add a scrollbar to the additional lines dialog in Hosts File Editor.

#21661 - Allow File Locksmith to recognize processes from the system user when elevated.

#21473 - Instead of deprecating VCM, it's going into legacy mode instead, based on community feedback.

#21462 - Avoid an infinite loop when updating settings in Color Picker.

#21833 - Fix icons in Hosts File Editor.

#21813 - Remove an unused namespace from the GPO admx file so that it can be imported by Intune.

#21732 - Icon and UI fixes for File Locksmith.

#21746 - Fixed an issue causing FancyZones Editor and other ModernWPF applications to render as a white window on VMWare Windows 11 guests.

You can download PowerToys 0.64.1 from the Microsoft Store using this link or the official repository on GitHub. If you already have PowerToys installed on your computer, the app will notify you about available updates, or you can manually update from settings. As noted above, you can also learn about changes in the previous 0.64 release.

If you are unfamiliar with PowerToys, it is a set of advanced utilities provided by Microsoft and the open-source developer community. It contains various tools, such as an app launcher, bulk file renamer, color picker, a utility to customize shortcuts, etc. Microsoft frequently updates PowerToys with new features and fixes.