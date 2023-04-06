PowerToys 0.69 is out with the new Registry Preview utility, and a bunch of fixes

It is update time for those using PowerToys on Windows 10 and 11. Version 0.69.0 is now available for download with numerous fixes, improvements, and a new utility. Registry Preview lets you preview and edit registry files without having to use applications like Notepad.

There's also a good number of fixes included in this release too which are included below.

Here are the highlights of the update:

New utility: Registry Preview is a utility to visualize and edit Windows Registry files. Thanks @randyrants!

Support per-user scope installation.

Awake: Quality-of-life improvements and introduced keeping system awake until expiration time and date. Thanks @dend!

PowerToys Run: Fix crashing issue caused by thumbnail image loading.

And here is your in-depth changelog with improvements and changes for the existing toys:

Fix issue causing folders to not be removed on uninstall.

Support per-user scope installation. Companies can control this using the new GPO.

Awake Quality-of-life improvements and introduced keeping system awake until expiration time and date. Thanks @dend! Color Picker Fix issue sampling timing and grid issue causing Color Picker to sample the color of its own grid. Thanks @IHorvalds! FancyZones Fix window cycling on multiple monitors issue. File Locksmith Add context menu icon. Thanks @htcfreek! Mouse Utils Mouse Jump - Simulate mouse input event on mouse jump in addition to cursor move.

Mouse Jump - Improve performance of screenshot generation. Thanks @mikeclayton! Paste as Plain Text Support Ctrl+V as activation shortcut. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)

Repress modifier keys after plain paste. (This was a hotfix for 0.67) Thanks @UnderKoen!

Set default shortcut to Ctrl+Win+Alt+V. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)

Update icons. Thanks @niels9001! PowerRename Show PowerRename in directory background context menu.

Fix the crash on clicking Select/UnselectAll checkbox while showing only files to be renamed.

Improve performance on populating Renamed items when many items are being renamed. PowerToys Run Add setting to disable thumbnails generation for files. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)

Calculator plugin - handle implied multiplication expressions. Thanks @jjavierdguezas!

Fix Calculator plugin unit tests to respect decimal separator locale. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fix crashing caused by thumbnail image loading.

Date & Time plugin - Add filename-compatible date & time format. Thanks @Picazsoo!

Improved the error message shown on plugin loading error. Thanks @htcfreek! Quick Accent Fix existing and add missing Hebrew and Pinyin characters. Thanks @stevenlele! Registry Preview Added a new utility: Registry Preview.

Thanks @htcfreek! for the help shipping this utility!

Thanks @niels9001 for the help on the UI! Video Conference Mute Add toolbar DPI scaling support.

Fix selecting overlay image when Settings app is running elevated.

Add push-to-talk (and push-to-reverse) feature. Thanks @pajawojciech! Settings Fix Experiment bitmap icon rendering on theme change and bump CommunityToolkit.Labs.WinUI.SettingsControls package version. Thanks @niels9001!

Video Conference Mute page improvements. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!

Add warning that PowerToys Run might get no focus if "Use centralized keyboard hook" settings is enabled. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Fix ShortcutControl issues related to keyboard input focus, theme change and missing error badge when invalid key is pressed. Thanks @htcfreek!

Add warning when Ctrl+V and Ctrl+Shift+V is used as an activation shortcut for Paste as Plain Text. Thanks @htcfreek! Documentation Update CONTRIBUTING.md with information about localization issues. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Remove localization from URLs. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!

Add dev docs for tools. Thanks @Aaron-Junker! Development Ignore spellcheck for MouseJumpUI/MainForm.resx file. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)

Optimize versionAndSignCheck.ps1 script. Thanks @snickler!

Upgraded NetAnalyzers to 7.0.1. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Move all DLL imports in Settings project to NativeMethods.cs file.

Fix FancyZones tools build issues. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Centralize Logger used in C# projects. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Add missing project references. Thanks @ACGNnsj!

You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store, winget, or its repository on GitHub.