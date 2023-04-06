PowerToys 0.69 is out with the new Registry Preview utility, and a bunch of fixes

It is update time for those using PowerToys on Windows 10 and 11. Version 0.69.0 is now available for download with numerous fixes, improvements, and a new utility. Registry Preview lets you preview and edit registry files without having to use applications like Notepad.
There's also a good number of fixes included in this release too which are included below.
Here are the highlights of the update:
Highlights
-
New utility: Registry Preview is a utility to visualize and edit Windows Registry files. Thanks @randyrants!
-
Support per-user scope installation.
-
Awake: Quality-of-life improvements and introduced keeping system awake until expiration time and date. Thanks @dend!
-
PowerToys Run: Fix crashing issue caused by thumbnail image loading.
And here is your in-depth changelog with improvements and changes for the existing toys:
General
-
New utility: Registry Preview. Thanks @randyrants!
-
Fix issue causing folders to not be removed on uninstall.
-
Support per-user scope installation.
-
Companies can control this using the new GPO.
Awake
-
Quality-of-life improvements and introduced keeping system awake until expiration time and date. Thanks @dend!
Color Picker
-
Fix issue sampling timing and grid issue causing Color Picker to sample the color of its own grid. Thanks @IHorvalds!
FancyZones
-
Fix window cycling on multiple monitors issue.
File Locksmith
-
Add context menu icon. Thanks @htcfreek!
Mouse Utils
-
Mouse Jump - Simulate mouse input event on mouse jump in addition to cursor move.
-
Mouse Jump - Improve performance of screenshot generation. Thanks @mikeclayton!
Paste as Plain Text
-
Support Ctrl+V as activation shortcut. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)
-
Repress modifier keys after plain paste. (This was a hotfix for 0.67) Thanks @UnderKoen!
-
Set default shortcut to Ctrl+Win+Alt+V. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)
-
Update icons. Thanks @niels9001!
PowerRename
-
Show PowerRename in directory background context menu.
-
Fix the crash on clicking Select/UnselectAll checkbox while showing only files to be renamed.
-
Improve performance on populating Renamed items when many items are being renamed.
PowerToys Run
-
Add setting to disable thumbnails generation for files. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)
-
Calculator plugin - handle implied multiplication expressions. Thanks @jjavierdguezas!
-
Fix Calculator plugin unit tests to respect decimal separator locale. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
-
Fix crashing caused by thumbnail image loading.
-
Date & Time plugin - Add filename-compatible date & time format. Thanks @Picazsoo!
-
Improved the error message shown on plugin loading error. Thanks @htcfreek!
Quick Accent
-
Fix existing and add missing Hebrew and Pinyin characters. Thanks @stevenlele!
Registry Preview
-
Added a new utility: Registry Preview.
-
Thanks @htcfreek! for the help shipping this utility!
-
Thanks @niels9001 for the help on the UI!
Video Conference Mute
-
Add toolbar DPI scaling support.
-
Fix selecting overlay image when Settings app is running elevated.
-
Add push-to-talk (and push-to-reverse) feature. Thanks @pajawojciech!
Settings
-
Fix Experiment bitmap icon rendering on theme change and bump CommunityToolkit.Labs.WinUI.SettingsControls package version. Thanks @niels9001!
-
Video Conference Mute page improvements. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!
-
Add warning that PowerToys Run might get no focus if "Use centralized keyboard hook" settings is enabled. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!
-
Fix ShortcutControl issues related to keyboard input focus, theme change and missing error badge when invalid key is pressed. Thanks @htcfreek!
-
Add warning when Ctrl+V and Ctrl+Shift+V is used as an activation shortcut for Paste as Plain Text. Thanks @htcfreek!
Documentation
-
Update CONTRIBUTING.md with information about localization issues. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!
-
Remove localization from URLs. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!
-
Add dev docs for tools. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!
Development
-
Ignore spellcheck for MouseJumpUI/MainForm.resx file. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)
-
Optimize versionAndSignCheck.ps1 script. Thanks @snickler!
-
Upgraded NetAnalyzers to 7.0.1. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
-
Move all DLL imports in Settings project to NativeMethods.cs file.
-
Fix FancyZones tools build issues. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!
-
Centralize Logger used in C# projects. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!
-
Add missing project references. Thanks @ACGNnsj!
You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store, winget, or its repository on GitHub.
1 Comment
