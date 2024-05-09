Latest Motorola Razr 50 Ultra leak reveals important details about the phone

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, the successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra foldable phone, seems to be quite busy for the last month or so. The phone has already appeared on multiple certification websites, including BIS and EEC, and recently, some real-life images of the device from another certification showcased the device's design.

Now, a fresh leak of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has popped up online, courtesy of Dealntech, which reveals important details of the device, including the color options, storage options, and, more importantly, the price of the device in Europe.

The images shared by Dealntech seem to be from an Italian retailer. According to the leaked images, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could cost €1,200 (roughly $1292) in Europe. The price mentioned is for the alleged Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 12GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. This also suggests that the foldable could be offered with 512GB of onboard storage and a 12GB RAM option.

Last year's Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was also launched at the same price tag in Europe, however, the pricing was for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. By the looks of it, the leaks suggest that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is a better deal, costing the same as last year's model but with more RAM and storage.

Another crucial piece of information that the leaks have revealed is the different color options for the foldable. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is speculated to come in three colors: Pantone-certified Peach Fuzz, Blue, and Green.

Details about the specifications of the device are still under wraps, but according to an earlier leak, the phone might look quite similar to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The leaks show a punch hole in the front display housing the selfie camera, with a dual-camera setup on the back.

The cover display on the front could be a big one, similar to last year's model. So far, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has appeared with two different model numbers, XT-24510-3 and XT-2451, on two different listings.