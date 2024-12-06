Microsoft releases final Windows Server 2025 preview build in 2024

Microsoft has released a new Windows Server 2025 build for Windows Insiders (Microsoft posted the changelog with a big delay). Build 26334 is the final release this year, so look out for the next update in January 2024. Meanwhile, here is what is new in Windows Server 2025 build 26334:

Today we are pleased to release a new build of the next Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) Preview that contains both the Desktop Experience and Server Core installation options for Datacenter and Standard editions, Annual Channel for Container Host and Azure Edition (for VM evaluation only). Branding remains, Windows Server 2025, in this preview - when reporting issues please refer to Windows Server vNext preview. If you signed up for Server Flighting, you should receive this new build automatically.

Windows Defender Application Control for Business (WDAC)

Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) for business is a software-based security layer that reduces attack surface by enforcing an explicit list of software that is allowed to run. Introduced with Windows Server 2025, we have provided Microsoft defined ‘default policy’ which can be applied to the server via PowerShell cmdlets, powered by our ‘Security configuration platform called ‘OSconfig’.

To learn more, please review Windows Defender Application Control for Business (WDAC) - Microsoft Community Hub

Windows Admin Center (WAC)

Beginning with build 26252, Windows Server preview customers can download and install Windows Admin Center right from the Windows Server Desktop using the in-OS app that takes care of downloading and guides you through the installation process.

Note: You must be running a desktop version of Windows Server Datacenter or Standard preview to access this feature.