Forza Motorsport is getting ray-traced global illumination on December 9

Turn10 Studios plans to release the next free content update for Forza Motorsport on December 9. While in-game content has not yet been fully revealed, developers announced that the update will bring some big graphical changes to the PC version of the game.

The graphical changes in question are ray-traced global illumination support (RTGI). Right off the bat, RTGI requires a compatible graphics card. In a post on the official Forza support website, developers noted that you need an Nvidia RTX 2000/AMD Radeon RX 6000 or newer GPU to enable the feature. However, RTGI is quite a resource-intensive setting, which is why the RTX 3080 is listed as a recommended GPU for RTGI High or the RTX 4090 for "the best experience."

Turning on ray-traced global illumination enables more accurate indirect lighting and occlusion on various surfaces, resulting in better visual fidelity and realism.

Here are a few before/after examples of RTGI in Forza Motorsport (move the slider to compare):

RTGI in Forza Motorsport will be turned off by default. Those with compatible hardware can toggle the feature on in the graphics setting:

Set Raytracing Quality to "Full Reflections + RTGI"

Set RTGI Quality to "High"

If you have a compatible Nvidia graphics card and you want to try ray-traced global illumination in Forza Motorsport, make sure to update your GPU driver. Nvidia recently released driver 566.36 with optimizations and support for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, RTGI in Forza Motorsport, and other changes. You can check out the full release notes here.

Another game of the Forza franchise, Horizon 5, recently received a big feature update called "Holidays Mix-Up" with new cars, holiday props, winter world makeovers, and more. The series is now available in the game, and you can find more details about it in our dedicated coverage.