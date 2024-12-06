Apple watchOS 11.2 RC fixes a battery health related issue, and more

Apple has recently started rolling out the watchOS 11.2 RC update for developers. The update brings a bug fix for an issue where some of the Apple watches on watchOS 11.2 Beta 1 and 2, were reporting inaccurate estimates of battery health. Thankfully, this update fixes that issue.

There are multiple reports from Apple Watch users on Reddit, confirming after installing the watchOS 11.2 Beta 2 and Beta 3 updates, the Battery Health shows inaccurate data. One user even reported that on their brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2, the battery health showed 94% after installing the watchOS 11.2 Beta update. However, the user did not mention which beta affected the battery's health.

According to the official release notes, Apple has fixed the wrong battery health information bug with this new update. One user on Reddit has also confirmed the same.

Additionally, there is a new feature that the watchOS 11.2 update brings for Apple watches. Reportedly, Apple watches can now pause the video recording on an iPhone using Apple Watch running watchOS 11.2. The functionality can be accessed using the Camera Remote app on supported Apple watches.

The Camera Remote app has been a staple camera control app on Apple watches since its inception. Previously, the app offered the option to start and stop video recording, however, the option to pause a video recording wasn't available. The watchOS 11.2 update addresses this gap and gives creators the option to have more control during recording sessions using their Apple watches.

To use the new feature, you need to ensure that you have an Apple Watch running the watchOS 11.2 update. Do note that the watchOS 11.2 is available as a developer beta and isn't meant for normal users. So expect some bugs and glitches here and there. With that away, you should also make sure that you have an iPhone running iOS 18.2 update.

Once everything is set, you can open the Camera Remote app on your Apple Watch and you will notice a new pause button on the left side of the app's interface when recording a video. Tapping on it pauses the video, and tapping the red record button resumes the video. Notably, iPhones gained the option to pause video recordings with iOS 18.2 update and the same functionality has now been ported over to Apple Watch's Camera Remote app with watchOS 11.2.