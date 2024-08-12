Clipchamp Mobile on iOS is getting a major update with multi-track editor and more

Microsoft's Clipchamp video editor app on iOS is getting a major update soon. The current Clipchamp app will be replaced with a new version in the Apple App Store starting tomorrow (August 13th).

Apart from basic video editing features, this new Clipchamp app for iOS will offer authentic social media templates, auto-reframing, text-to-speech, a multi-track editor, royalty-free content, and more. While the current Clipchamp app allowed users to log in using Google, Apple, or email, the upcoming new Clipchamp Mobile will require a Microsoft account for consumers. Microsoft accounts for work or school will be available in the future.

Since Microsoft is changing the way the Clipchamp Mobile app works, all the old projects created using the old Clipchamp mobile app won't be compatible with the new app. So, Microsoft recommends that users export all their existing projects before the update to avoid losing them.

You can also join the Clipchamp mobile beta program by following the steps below to start testing the new app right away:

Download the TestFlight app from the App Store.

Click here to join the Beta and click "Start Testing". This will open the TestFlight app, and you'll need to accept the terms of service.

Click "Install" and open the app.

Sign up using your Microsoft account.

Choose a template or start creating your video from scratch.

If you are new to iOS beta testing, you can check out the video guide below to download the Clipchamp beta app.

With the new Clipchamp Mobile app, Microsoft is taking a step forward in making video editing more accessible and creative on iOS devices. The focus on social media templates, AI-powered features, and rich content libraries signals a strong push towards modern content creation trends.

Recently, Microsoft added new features like image background removal and noise suppression to the Clipchamp app on the web and desktop. You can read more about these AI features here.