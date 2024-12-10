Google Docs gets 40 new templates in its latest update

In its latest feature dump, Google has added 40 new templates to its online word processor, Google Docs. It's a collection of pre-made pageless templates designed to cater to various content formats, such as blog posts, press releases, journals, and more.

These new Google Docs templates have arrived almost a month after Google refreshed the library of templates in Google Slides. Users can access them through the "Template" button at the top of a newly created document. Otherwise, they can take the long route by going to File > New > Choose a template from the gallery.

The search giant explained in a blog post that the templates can fit various use cases. For instance, education users can use the reading list and class notes templates. Meanwhile, business users can find templates to create project roadmaps, marketing plans, and sales emails.

Having templates at hand can save time for the users as they don't need to create a document from scratch and spend time formatting it. Google said that the new collection of Google Docs templates has started rolling out, and users can expect more template options in the coming months.

The new templates will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. Their rollout will take about two weeks to finish, the company said.

The latest update marks 10 years for templates in Google Docs. The feature was introduced in September 2015 for Docs, Slides, and Sheets; it was expanded to their respective Android and iOS apps a couple of months later.

Speaking of new features, Google Docs recently added the new Gemini-powered "Help me create" feature that generates customized and formatted documents. The generative AI chatbot can also generate custom inline images and covers in Google Docs, allowing users to experiment with photo-realistic images and art styles like watercolor.