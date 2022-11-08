Microsoft starts testing one of the most-requested Edge features

Microsoft seems to be putting a lot of emphasis on how to make its apps and services more touch-friendly. The software giant recently rolled out a compact and tablet-optimized taskbar (currently hidden) for Windows 11 22H2 devices, showing its commitment to making Windows more optimized for touch. Windows is not the only one benefiting from Microsoft's touch efforts.

Microsoft is currently testing a new Touch mode for the Edge browser with the purpose of making the browser more optimized for touch devices such as Microsoft Surface Pro. While some parts of the Edge interface are already well-optimized for touch devices, this is for the first time we are seeing a dedicated UI designed to work on touch devices. Edge users have been asking for improved touchscreen support since the demise of Edge Legacy.

When you turn on the Touch mode, all browser elements become slightly bigger. As per the feature description, the size of browser elements like buttons and tabs is increased when you turn it on. If you are using Edge on a convertible PC, you can select the "Auto" option from the Touch mode drop-down menu. And doing so will make Edge recognize whether or not you are using Windows with touch and offer you a layout accordingly.

Microsoft is currently testing the feature in the Edge Canary channel. But we have not been able to get access to it just yet, meaning that it could be rolling out to select users for now. If you happen to be one of the lucky ones, you can make Edge more touch-optimized by navigating to Settings> Appearance> Touch.

Source and image: Leopeva64-2