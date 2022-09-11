Top 10 features people want in Microsoft Edge

A lot of people use Microsoft software on a regular basis. This does not only include Windows as an operating system but also other applications. Naturally, these users request a bunch of features that they want to improve the UX or overall workflows.

In order to cater to and collect all these requests, Microsoft has various and dedicated portals for almost all its mainstream software. In the past, we have taken a look at the most demanded capabilities for Windows 11, Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, Word, the Microsoft Store, and Widgets. Today, we will be listing the top 10 features that the public is requesting for the Redmond tech firm's latest browser, Microsoft Edge.

As usual, we will only be listing issues that are "open", sorted by upvote count on the Feedback portal. Also note that this list may cover multiple platforms and does not only include Windows. This time, we have added snippets of more details in each line item about what a particular request entails, Microsoft has not officially responded to any of the feedback pieces.

With that out of the way, let's begin!

The requests are certainly interesting, especially considering that some are not really niche. For example, extension support and multiple profiles on mobile could benefit a significant number of users.

That said, it's a bit disappointing as usual to see that Microsoft hasn't responded to any open feedback item. The company appears to be a lot more active over on the Microsoft Edge Insider forums but that's not really a dedicated portal for feature requests. Feedback portal should be the central place for interactive feedback about Edge, but the company appears to be mostly ignoring it.

Do you use Microsoft Edge? What more functionalities would you like to be added to the browser?