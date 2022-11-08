Microsoft launches early preview of Create website

At its annual Ignite event this year, Microsoft announced a bunch of new tools aimed at creators, one of the most exciting ones being a website, Microsoft Create. And after less than a month since its announcement, Microsoft has officially launched an early preview of the website, giving users access to creative apps and services that are available as part of its Microsoft 365 subscription.

Microsoft describes Create as "the ultimate creator launchpad" for making creative videos, graphic design documents, presentations, and so much more. Microsoft believes that its professionally designed templates and content creation apps will help everyone create something "inspiring," and for that, no experience in design is required.

To get started, you can now visit the Microsoft Create website and show your creativity by making presentations, social video posts, printed birthday cards, and more. All templates are fully customizable and are organized by social media platform (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and more) and by topic (birthday, budgets, or flyers, for example).

Since the website is in early preview, do not expect it to be perfect. As noted by Microsoft, there are currently some limitations: the website is available only in English, and to customize some templates, you will need to sign up for early access to Microsoft Designer.

Microsoft has provided no information on when the Microsoft Create website will come out of preview.

Source: Microsoft