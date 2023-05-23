Microsoft launches app ads on Bing, brings new ad features to the Microsoft Store

In addition to the new AI-powered capabilities to make the Microsoft Store more user-friendly and convenient, Microsoft has announced several developer-focused improvements to help app makers reach more customers and promote Windows apps.

Beginning next month, Microsoft will allow Windows app developers to promote their projects in the Bing search results. For example, a quick Bing search for photo editing apps for Windows will show direct links to related applications in the Microsoft Store with brief descriptions and reviews. The company encourages developers to create Store Ads campaigns in Microsoft Advertising to benefit from the new feature and reach more customers.

In addition to the new place for ads, developers can utilize the new AI-generated keywords feature in the Microsoft Partner Center to ensure their projects reach as many customers as possible.

The Microsoft Store app for Windows will soon open new tools for advertisers. The company will launch a pilot program to let developers display rich ads on the Store's Home page. The Microsoft Store will get a new "Suggested for your" section for banners with support for video formats, providing advertisers with a large and high-traffic surface. Those wanting to participate in the pilot program can submit a request using this link.

The new ad tools build upon the recently launched Microsoft Store Ads program that helped developers increase installations and conversion rates using promos in the search results. After seeing positive feedback (the company has shared the story of Miracle Games and its experience utilizing Microsoft Store Ads to reach a wider audience), Microsoft is ready to expand the program beyond the initial U.S. market. Starting June 2023, the Microsoft Store Ads program will be available to more developers in more than 150 countries and regions.

You can learn more about the latest Microsoft Store announcements on the official Windows Developer blog. Also, be sure to catch up with the rest of Build 2023 announcements here.