Microsoft updates Snipping Tool with the ability to pause screen recording

Not so long ago, Microsoft announced a new Snipping Tool app with built-in screen recording capabilities. Although it is great to see Microsoft finally adding a native screen recorder to its operating system, users quickly discovered that the updated app lacks many features, such as the ability to pause a recording, change framerate, and more. Customers puzzled by the lackluster initial release will be glad to learn that Microsoft has released an updated Snipping Tool with some much-needed changes.

As noted by Twitter user @PhantomOfEarth, Snipping Tool 11.2212.24.0 now lets you pause a screen recording. Besides, it now features a simplified mode switcher that ditched the "Snip" and "Record" text on the buttons. Finally, the app has received slightly changed controls for customizing the recording area border.

Unfortunately, the app still does not allow changing the framerate, which is capped at 30fps, and you cannot reposition the recording area when paused. If you are unhappy with this, be sure to file your complaints in Feedback Hub.

You can download the updated Snipping Tool from the Microsoft Store. Those wanting a more capable app for taking screenshots and recording the screen in Windows 11, check out ShareX 15, which is now available for download in the stable channel.