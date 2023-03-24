Microsoft testing Canary pipeline with Windows 11 build 25324.1011 (KB5025849)

Microsoft has released an update for Windows 11 Build 25324, which was released to Canary Channel Windows Insiders yesterday bringing SHA-3 support, and many more improvments. It comes in the form of Cumulative Update Build 25324.1011 (KB5025849) and contains nothing new, as it is designed to test the servicing pipeline.

Please note that the official Windows Insider Program Twitter handle has made a slight error in the build number as it has written build 25324.1011 as 25314.1011.

Cumulative Update Build 25314.1011 (KB5025849) is rolling out to #WindowsInsiders in the Canary Channel. This update does not include any new content and is designed to test our servicing pipeline.



Here's to the start of the weekend! ^JH pic.twitter.com/fr6WXCrDwq — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) March 24, 2023

Hence, all the bug fixes and improvements that were announced with the earlier released Build 25324 to the Dev Channel are carried over into this. Interestingly, while there are no new changes made in this build, servicing test builds like these before have been known to break some features. For example, in the previous version of Windows, on Windows 10 Build 21292.1010 specifically, it caused issues for x64 emulation on ARM PCs.